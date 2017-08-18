Radio 1 slot for rising DJ star

A former Pleasure Beach radio DJ is set to hit the big time with a slot on BBC Radio 1.

Jordan North, who worked at the amusement park in 2011, is among new voices to come to the station as it continues its search for the next generation of on-air talent.

During September, the station will rotate the presenter on the 10am to 1pm slot on Saturdays and Sundays.

Jordan will be joined by Abbie McCarthy, Katie Thistleton and Yasser to present two shows each while Matt Edmondson is away because of TV commitments.

He honed his craft on student and community stations like Preston FM and Spark FM and has risen through the commercial ranks of Rock FM, The Hits and Capital Manchester as well as covering shows on Radio 1.

A spokesman for the Pleasure Beach said: “Jordan North worked as a DJ at Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s radio station which broadcasts daily over the 42 acre amusement park.

“It is great to see North West talent like Jordan doing well and the team at Blackpool Pleasure Beach wish him every success on BBC Radio 1.”

Radio 1 Controller Ben Cooper said: “Jordan’s got that great northern wit, that ability to tell a great story, and he’s down to earth in talking about it.” He described the new presenters as “people that we have discovered and nurtured”.