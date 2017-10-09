Pro Green set to go green at Slimefest

UK rapper Professor Green is the final addition to the all-star line up of this year’s Slimefest.

The three-day event at the Pleasure Beach Arena takes place from Saturday to Monday, October 21 to 23.

Slimefest at the Empress Ballroom in 2016

Hosted by Diversity’s Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely, the Nickelodeon parties will feature the Britain’s Got Talent dance troupe, as well as X Factor 2016 winner Matt Terry and live show finalists Five After Midnight, JoJo Siwa, New Hope Club, M.0, and School of Rock stars Breanna Yde and Ricardo Hurtado.

Professor Green, real name Stephen Manderson, will headline the Saturday shows, with Pixie Lott headlining Sunday and The Vamps rounding off the weekend on Monday.

With two top 10 albums, the rapper, songwriter and television personality is also the co-host of Channel 5’s Lip Sync Battle UK and has fronted numerous documentaries for BBC about issues affecting modern Britain. He’s currently working on new music for 2018.

Professor Green said: “I’m so excited to be up in Blackpool for this year’s Slimefest and can’t think of a better way to enjoy music than with lots and lots of slime.”

Matt Terry will be at Slimefest

Deputy leader of Blackpool Council, Cllr Gillian Campbell added: “We are delighted to be able to announce Professor Green as the headline artist for Saturday’s Slimefest.”

Two Slimefest shows take place each day - but all tickets have now sold out.

The show will, however, air on Nickelodeon on Friday, November 3 at 5pm and 8pm.