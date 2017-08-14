Preston ticket firm Skiddle to offer Hope & Glory Festival refunds

Preston based ticket seller Skiddle is set to offer refunds to frustrated customers that attended the recent calamitous Hope & Glory Festival in Liverpool.

The festival, held on Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 August and headlined by James (right), was cancelled on the Sunday following chaotic scenes on the first day.

Reports included issues regarding overcrowding, poor toilet facilities, delays for artists, and cancelled sets at short notice.

Skiddle have issued a statement confirming that it will be offering refunds, even though it says it does not hold any ticket funds or customer card details.

Skiddle said: “We will be offering all Sunday ticket purchasers a full refund and a 50% refund to cover weekend ticket holders who couldn’t attend the Sunday.”