Pier Jam braves storm with more stars

Pier Jam will make its long awaited return to North Pier this Saturday, just so long as the weather stays calm.

Part two of the four-part series was called off on Saturday, August 20 due to “unprecedented weather”, in line with advice from the Authorities, Local Licensing & Pier Safety Officers.

Duke Dumont, Tchami, Philip George and Son of 8 had been due to perform at the house music event but the adverse weather conditions made this impossible.

However ticket holders for Pier Jam 2 were offered a refund or the chance to transfer their ticket over to this weekend’s event.

Part three on Saturday is headlined by Hannah Wants, with performances from Shadowchild, Shiba San, Tough Love and Monki also scheduled.

Hannah Wants headlines the event on the back of being voted Best Bass DJ at the Pacha Music Awards and Best DJ at the BMA’s in 2015.

Over the last few years her hard-hitting style has made her world-renowned and a must for any festival organisers.

Shadowchild is the alias of Simon Neale, somewhat of a veteran of the electronic music scene.

Also joining them is WMC Award winner Shiba San, BBC Radio 1’s Monki and Tough Love, best known for their top 20 single ‘So Freakin’ Tight’.

Tickets are on sale from £20 and are available at http://www.pierjam.com/tickets.