Norwegian pop stars A-ha set to Take On Blackpool’s Bloomfield Road

The sun always shines on Blackpool – or at least that’s the hope for Norwegian hitmakers A-ha as they announce a special gig at Blackpool FC’s Bloomfield Road stadium.

The 80s stars will play the resort on Saturday, June 16 as part of a six-date summer tour with support from OMD.

a-ha From left, Magne Furuholmen, Morten Harket and Pal Waaktaar-Savoy

The Sun Always Shines On Me and Take On Me band lead vocalist Morten Harket, guitarist Pal Waaktaar-Savoy and keyboardist Magne Furuholmen have recently released a highly-acclaimed MTV Unplugged album Summer Solstice, with acoustic reworkings of past singles.

But their Blackpool gig will be a full electric set, with a full new band including a string session and promising a ‘stellar summer evening playlist’.

Morten Harket said: “We do feel a close affinity to the UK and our fans there.

“We have also always seen fans travel to our shows to and within the UK and welcome all.

It’s exciting to play outdoors and take our music to locations which are not traditional arena touring places.

“As ever we always want to do things in a new way, to keep things exciting for our fans.

“We are very much looking forward to playing in Blackpool.”

A-ha first came to fame in 1985 with debut single Take On Me - accompanied by a ground-breaking video using a combination of pencil-sketch annimation and live action, which topped the US Billboard 100 and reached number two in the UK singles chart.

More than 30 years on, the Take On Me video still features in MTV’s top 10 best music videos polls.

Since then, the trio have gone on to release 10 studio and two live albums plus their new MTV Unplugged album.

The show is being promoted by Liz Hobbs Group, which staged this year’s UB40 gig at Bloomfield Road in a return to the resort.

Liz Doogan-Hobbs said: “We are delighted to be working with a-ha on their 2018 UK full electric summer tour.

“It is fair to say they are one of the most iconic bands of the 80s, not only commanding a strong legion of fans who have followed them through their career, but their latest album is appealing to a new army of fans, too.

“It’s going to be a terrific night in Blackpool.”