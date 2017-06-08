New telling of Puccini’s classic

A new production of classic opera Tosca comes to Blackpool on Saturday.

English Touring Opera brings its new version of Giocomo Puccini’s 1900 work to the Grand Theatre in Church Street, on Saturday.

Tosca is a story of love and betrayal, in the time of tyrannical despots, the oppression of women and the choices of Tosca continue to be ever-prescient around the world.

A spokesman said: “Puccini’s Tosca is one of the world’s best-loved operas, brimming with lust, corruption and intrigue.

“When the firebrand revolutionary Cavaradossi is imprisoned, Tosca is faced with an impossible choice: submitting to the desires of the sadistic chief of police, or letting her lover be executed.”

Award-winning theatre director Blanche McIntyre is at the helm of her first opera, working alongside conductor and ETO musical director Michael Rosewell.

The tour of Tosca will be double cast.

Tosca will be played by Laura Mitchell (Così fan tutte, ETO) and Paula Sides.

Cavaradossi will be played by Alexander James Edwards and Samuel Sakker. Scarpia will be played by Craig Smith (Simon Boccanegra, ETO) and ETO favourite, Andrew Slater.

The production will be sung in Italian with English surtitles.

Previous productions from ETO brought to the resort include La Boheme and Don Giovanni.

The company is also hosting a singing workshop - for supermarket staff - to get to grips with opera, learning warm up techniques and projection, to introduce opera to new audiences.

Tickets are on sale now, by visiting www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk or by calling 01253 290190. Tickets cost from £18 to £34.