New show from top Beatles tribute is ‘magical history tour’

A new show promises to bring the ‘very best of John, Paul, George and Ringo’ to Blackpool.

The Upbeat Beatles are heading to Viva Blackpool in Church Street on Friday, May 4.

A spokesman said: “Our newly-produced theatre show brings you the very best of John, Paul, George and Ringo.

“The Upbeat Beatles take you on a journey through the most remarkable story in the history of rock and pop music.

“Using projection and narrative, teamed with the pinpoint accurate music and vocals of the band, this show takes you on a ‘Magical History Tour’, traveling through the ages of The Beatles’ relatively short yet amazing career.

“The Upbeat Beatles recreate the sheer fun, excitement and magnetic power of The Fab Four and the unforgettable music they created, with their attention to detail and stunningly precise reproduction.

“With breathtaking harmonies, punchy musicianship and an acute attention to detail and the uncanny resemblance to the originals – plus a touch of good old scouse humour, of course.

“This tribute show is like no other. No other Beatles tribute band comes this close to the real thing.

Tickets are on sale now, from £14.50, online at www.vivablackpool.com.