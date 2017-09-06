New music from George Michael to be released eight months after his death

Have your say

A new single by George Michael will receive its first play on BBC Radio 2 on Thursday, it has been announced.

The new track, released by Sony Music, comes more than eight months after the death of the singer.

It will premiere on The Chris Evans Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2 at 9am.

The Wham! singer died aged 53 on Christmas Day 2016 from heart disease and a build-up of fat in his liver, which can be linked to drug and alcohol abuse.

His body was found by his former partner, hairdresser Fadi Fawaz, at his home in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire.

During his career Michael enjoyed seven number ones on the UK singles charts, including Careless Whisper, A Different Corner, Jesus To A Child and Fast Love.

He had 23 top 10 hits, including Faith, Father Figure, Outside and You Have Been Loved.