Morrissey announces UK tour in 2018

Morrissey has announced his first full UK tour since 2015.

The live shows in February and March 2018 will follow the release of his new album Low In High School.

The former Smiths frontman will play shows in Aberdeen, Glasgow, Newcastle, Leeds, Birmingham, Brighton and London's Royal Albert Hall and Alexandra Palace, as well as the 3Arena in Dublin.

Tickets for the UK shows go on sale on November 3 at 10am with priority access from November 1 at 10am.

Fans who pre-order the album on Amazon before 11.59pm on October 27 will receive access to tickets to UK shows before they go on general sale.

Following in the footsteps of Frank Ocean and Kanye West, there will be two previously announced pop-up shops to celebrate the release of Low In High School, one in Camden in London and one in West Hollywood in Los Angeles.

The shops will have 100 album Test Pressings available for purchase at each location on a first come, first served basis each day.

Low in High School will be Morrissey's first studio album since 2014.