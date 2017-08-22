Morrissey announces new album

Morrissey is to release his first studio album since 2014.

Low In High-School comes after the former Smiths frontman signed with BMG records and launched his own label, Etienne Records.

Out on November 17, Low In High-School was recorded between La Fabrique Studios in southern France and Ennio Morricone's Forum Studios in Rome.

No stranger to political controversy, the album is Morrissey's attempt at capturing "the zeitgeist of an ever-changing world", according to the announcement.

BMG's Korda Marshall said: "There are not many artists around today that can compare to Morrissey. He is an extraordinary talent. He is prodigious, literate, witty, elegant and above all, courageous.

"His lyrics, humour and melodies have influenced many generations. The music on this new landmark record will speak for itself and we are delighted to welcome him to BMG."

The Bigmouth Strikes Again singer will play The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles ahead of the album's release, with a UK tour yet to be announced.

Morrissey released World Peace Is None Of Your Business three years ago, which landed at number two in the UK charts.