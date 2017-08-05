Midge in a league of his own, as festival party takes a sombre turn

After a fun-filled pop party, there was a sombre end to last night’s 80s Vs 90s show.

As fans had been built up ready for headliners The Human League, Granada Reports’ Caroline Whitmore came to the Lytham Green stage to make the sad announcement that a member of the Don’t You Want Me hitmakers had been taken ‘seriously ill’ backstage during the previous set.

Fun times for music fans at Lytham Festival 80s Vs 90s night

A statement from festival organisers Cuffe and Taylor said: “Unfortunately, a member of The Human League was taken seriously ill while on site at Lytham Festival resulting in the band being unable to perform.

“They are now under the care of a doctor and we wish them a speedy recovery.

“We apologise wholeheartedly to everyone but this is something completely out of our control.”

A statement on the band's own Facebook page said: "Just a very brief note to say we are extremely sorry that we were unable to perform for you all at the Lytham Festival tonight, it really was unavoidable we're afraid.

A1's Ben Adams at Lytham Festival 80s Vs 90s night

"We will post a more fulsome explanation tomorrow but in the meantime we would just like to thank you all for your understanding and the promoters Cuffe and Taylor for their kind assistance and professionalism. Again our sincere apologies, we will make it up to you we promise."

The festival atmosphere up until the abrupt ending, had been fantastic.

Midge Ure’s set was absolutely stunning, as a complete change of pace and style from the pure pop.

No matter how many of the former Ultra Vox frontman’s tracks you knew, the quality of his voice, guitar playing and band shone.

The Wedding Singers, from left, Amber Nuttall, Ruth Knighton, Rebecca Shaw, Kat Szreiber and Tasha Manning on Rebecca's hen night during the 80s Vs 90s at Lytham Festival

It was a massive goosebumps moment as the bass drum beat of Vienna pounded over the Green, and for the first time this week, phones were held aloft en masse as music fans captured the magic for prosperity.

The extended set was, without doubt, a headline-worthy performance, just a shame about the circumstances.

Proir to that, it had been pop-a-plenty from the likes of Betty Boo, Dodgy and Technotronic - all pumping it up, with som soulful vocals from Kenny Thomas with Living In A Box.

A surprisingly good performance came from late 90s boy band A1, who worked the crowd brilliantly and draw the two decades together thanks to their famous cover of a-Ha’s Take On Me - pushing their own memories of back in the day by stepping away from instruments to show some endearingly awkward dance moves.

DJ and 80s’ kids’ TV icon Pat Sharpe - who wanted to go to his Fun House? - kept up the pace between sets, mixing up the 80s and 90s hits with tracks from today.

In several years attending Lytham Festival, I’m not sure I’ve ever seen the Green Arena as packed as it was last night.

Once more, music fans of all ages rubbed shoulders at this festival - with brings all the stars and variety of a much bigger event, but with the comfort of your own bed at the end of the night.