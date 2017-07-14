Marti Pellow to star at Proms festival finale

Wet Wet Wet star Marti Pellow has been added to the bill at this year’s Lytham Festival.

Marti will join the line-up for this year’s West End Proms on Sunday August 6.

Marti said: “It’s great to be back – I just love playing what is without question one of the best festivals in the UK.”

Lytham Festival director Peter Taylor added: “We are thrilled Marti is returning to Lytham Festival. He was a firm favourite when he performed here in 2015 so to be bringing him back two years later is fantastic.

“He is a wonderful addition to our West End Proms line up and we can’t wait. This night will mark a spectacular end to this year’s Lytham Festival and is sure to be a truly memorable evening.”

Tickets are on sale now from www.lythamfestival.com

Lytham Festival’s West End Proms will see stars perform an array of hits with a full 60-piece orchestra. The evening will end with a traditional Last Night of the Proms finale.

