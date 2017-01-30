Jurassic 5 front man parks up at Bootleg Social

Just months on from welcoming Akil the MC to town, Dope Promo will welcome another member of Jurassic 5 to Bootleg Social, on Thursday.

Rap legend Chali 2na will be joined by multi-award winning DJ/Producer and the undisputed king of breaks and beats Krafty Kuts.

It’s quite the coup for Bootleg, with both artists having much success throughout their career.

Chali 2na has collaborated with a huge spread of top international stars including Blackalicious, Roots Manuva, Mos Def, Linkin Park, Beenie Man, Rusko, Tippa Irie and Rizzle Kicks. Whereas Krafty Kuts have been asked to remix the likes of Dead Prez, Jurassic 5, JVC force. Eric B and Rakim and Fat Boy Slim.

After crossing paths many times during their distinguished careers, Chali and Krafty have decided to collaborate on a four-track EP called ‘Hands High’, as well as touring the UK together.

Ric Hulme, owner of Dope Promo, said: “This is a very special event for Dope Promo and Bootleg Social, Blackpool is known to have a very loyal hip hop and underground music circle and Jurassic 5 are amongst the most respected Hip Hop groups of all time.”

Support comes from local band Eye The Bomb, Razorrawks from Preston and BoothBoxers from Burnley.

Tickets are priced at £12.50 from skiddle.com or are available on the door, costing £15.