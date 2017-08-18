Girl group to bring magic of Little Mix

Since winning The X Factor in 2011, Little Mix have gone on to conquer the charts with a new style of girl power.

And the Black Magic girls hope to conquer Blackpool’s North Pier Theatre when then come to the resort next weekend.

Black Magic - The Little Mix Show, named after one of the foursome’s hits, promises to be a treat for fans of the girl band - looking back over their rise to fame and chart success.

For singer Rebecca Collins the show was more like a musical show than a traditional tribute act night.

“The show is written about Little Mix, but we are not look-alikes,” she said.

“It’s about trying to make it more exciting and to get people talking about the night after the show.

“We talk to the audience, welcome them in, do some of the current hits, talk about the albums, our favourite songs, and take the audience way back to The X Factors days with a medley of the songs they did on the show.”

While not performing in character as the Little Mix girls, Rebecca says the Black Magic cast are all fans of Jesy, Perrie, Leigh-Anne and Jade, and work hard to replicate their vocal skills.

“You can’t not be a fan of Little Mix,” she said.

“They’re fashion icons, and I love their songs and their harmonies are brilliant - you can’t help but think ‘Wow’ when you hear them.

“And the three girls I work with, I really admire them so much.

“We sing everything live, and honestly, I get goosebumps when I listen to the other girls.”

With every single that Little Mix has released a hit, the Black Magic cast find it hard to pick a favourite track - but Rebecca says recent singles Shout Out To My Ex is up there.

“From an audience perspective, it’s great because you have 800 little voices singing it back to you. And No More Sad Songs, we’re really getting into that one too.

“We like to stay current, it’s what the fans expect,” she added.

• Black Magic - The Little Mix Show, North Pier Theatre, Sunday, August 27, 7pm. Call 01253 621452 for tickets.