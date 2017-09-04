Gig pulled as ceiling damage discovered

A sell-out gig at the Empress Ballroom this week has been cancelled after Winter Gardens management found damage to the ceiling.

Indie rock band Alt-J had been due to play the legendary music venue on Saturday night, but ‘a sudden deterioration’ to the plaster work needs ‘immediate short-term repairs’.

Action from the 2015 World Matchplay Darts championship, held in the Empress Ballroom

A spokesman for the Winter Gardens said: “Due to unforeseen circumstances at the venue, the Alt-J concert due to take place at the Empress Ballroom on Saturday has been cancelled.

"It will not be possible to reschedule the show at this stage so refunds for all customers are available from point of purchase.”

In a statement, the band said: “We’re so sorry to say our gig at the Empress Ballroom has been cancelled. During the weekend, the Empress Ballroom suffered damage following the sudden deterioration of internal plaster work which requires immediate short-term repairs.

“We wish we could play the gig but, rest assured, we will be back.”

Upcoming gigs include sold-out dates for The Libertines on September 22 and Bon Iver on September 25.