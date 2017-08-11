Gemma Cairney will get jiggy with it at Livewire after party

DJ and TV presenter Gemma Cairney is the latest name added to the bill of this month’s Livewire Festival in Blackpool.

The three-day extravaganza takes place at the Tower Festival Headland on Friday to Sunday, August 25 to 27, and is being headlined by Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff on the closing night – making their musical reunion at one of just two performances in Europe this year.

Also headlining the weekend are The Jacksons on Friday and Pete Waterman and the Hit Factory on Saturday.

Gemma Cairney will be DJing the Sunday night after party.

She’s best known for her stints on Radio 1, as well as presenting shows such as T4’s Frock Me, ITV2’s I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here Now!

She’s also a fierce women’s rights campaigner and has most recently published a book on young people’s mental health called Open, a toolkit for how magic and messed up life can be.

VIP tickets are still available for Sunday, and general admission for Friday and Saturday.