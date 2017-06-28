Free shows for Elvis fans left All Shook Up by cancellation

A free celebration of Elvis Presley's music will now take place at the Empress Ballroom this weekend.

The Winter Gardens has announced the Elvis Celebration 2017 will take place on Friday and Saturday nights from 7pm, featuring top Elvis tribute artists, open mic sessions and specialist traders.

Details of the line-up are expected to be announced tomorrow.

The event has been put together in less than 24 hours, following the last minute cancellation of the three-day convention Europe's Tribute To Elvis by organisers Tees Events, citing a 'family emergency' and that 'recent events in England' had left their guests concerned and and not wishing to travel to the country.

Any Elvis fans who had been travelling for the weekend's festival will be able to attend the new showcase, with donations to the Winter Gardens Trust and the Mayor's Charity being taken on the door.

Winter Gardens managing director Michael Williams said: “We were extremely disappointed to learn of the cancellation of Europe’s Tribute to Elvis and have worked tirelessly since on a solution to ensure the fans travelling from far and wide aren’t left disappointed.

“The Elvis Celebration 2017 will be held in aid of two charities and feature top Elvis tribute artists, great live music and much more.

"Our thanks go to our partners who have helped us resurrect this at such short notice and the team at the Winter Gardens for their work in the past 24 hours.

"We now hope people will support the festival and make this weekend one to remember.”

The Elvis Celebration will run alongside the free Jazz and Blues Festival also taking place in the complex this weekend.

Entry is subject to venue capacity, from 7pm each night.

To request an open mic spot, visit the Elvis Celebration page at www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk.

Organisers Tees Events did not respond to requests for a comment. Refunds are from the organisers.