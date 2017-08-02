For he's an Olly good fellow

Lytham Festival proved once more it's got the X Factor, getting off to a great start tonight.

The packed Green arena welcomed back Olly Murs, who first played the event in its infancy of 2012.

Olly Murs on stage at Lytham Festival

After a chilled support set from up-and-coming band Tailormade, X Factor 2015 winner Louisa Johnson showcased her soulful vocals.

Chart hits including Tears and Best Behaviour mixed in with funky tracks from her new album, as well as a cover of Ed Sheeran's Shape Of You, to form a short but very sweet warm up to the main event.

Some lingering black clouds parted right over the Green arena stage, even leaving a rainbow over town as the audience filled up...

Olly instantly got the packed crowd dancing launching into a party soundtrack with You Don't Know Love.

Louisa Johnson on stage at Lytham Festival

And the arena was certainly Wrapped Up around his finger for the rest of the night.

Although the rain did come, Olly happily trooped on, even bursting into an impromptu rendition of Singing In The Rain, not fussed by the showers getting in under the huge festival stage.

After a quick return by Louisa Johnson for the pair's duet Unconditional, Olly made a desperate plea to the Lytham ladies to help him find love.

It's only really when you see him live that you realise just how many hits the 2009 X Factor star has.

He's not the best singer we'll see this weekend - Louisa could be well in the running for that title - but Olly does have that certain something, and a hugely likeable personality.

And working hard for an audience with ages spanning at least from seven to 70, a through-the-ages medley was a fun and funky addition to the night.

A tender Dear Darling led on to big hitters Dance With You Tonight and Troublemaker before he paid an emotional tribute to his fans.

It's certain that Olly will be around for Years And Years, and the festival is off to a flying start.

* Thursday, Hacienda Classical.