Folk stars' Bon idea for women's charity

A sell-out show from American indie folk act Bon Iver at Blackpool Opera House will support a Lancashire women’s charity.

The band will play the Winter Gardens’ theatre on Monday, September 25, and have announced a charity partnership with Lancashire Women’s Centres for the show as part of their European tour.

The band has a campaign called “2aBillion” which works to raise support and awareness around gender inequality, domestic abuse and sexual abuse.

This is the first time the Grammy Award-winning act has partnered with a UK charity in this way, with the women’s centres set to auction two exclusive fan packs, each including two tickets to the sell-out concert. Sale details are to be confirmed.

In support of Lancashire Women’s Centres, which have an office in Church Street, Blackpool, as well as Accrington, Blackburn, Burnley and Preston, they will provide limited edition band merchandise for auction, promoting the work of the charity and encouraging fundraising support at their Blackpool concert.

The show was rescheduled from February, when they were due to play the Empress Ballroom, but cancelled their tour dates due to personal reasons.

Liz Islam, from Lancashire Women’s Centres, said: “We are delighted that the work of our local charity has been recognised internationally in this way, and really excited to partner with Bon Iver on their 2aBillion campaign.

“We work across Lancashire to ensure that every woman can achieve her true potential, and the support of Bon Iver will help us to raise both vital awareness and funds to support the work we do in our local communities.”

Lancashire Women’s Centres run a network of female-only centres, and deliver programmes which aim to help women achieve their potential, and to live safe, healthy and prosperous lives.

Bon Iver felt that the work of the charity reflected the aims of their 2aBillion campaign and are keen to use their reach and influence to support the organisation.