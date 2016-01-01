Search
Music

Ex-Wham singer George Michael dies aged 53

Pop superstar George Michael has died peacefully at home, his publicist said.
Music
Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt

Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt dies from severe infection aged 68

Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt has died after suffering from a severe infection at the age of 68, his manager has said.

Offbeat 5
Pete Cannon

Pay in with food at underground Bootleg event

Bootleg Social are asking for donations of five non-perishable items in return for entry to a night of grime, hip hop, garage, drum and bass, and jungle music, tonight.

Music
Craig Charles

Craig Charles brings the funk to Bootleg again

The Craig Charles Funk and Soul Club is returning to Bootleg Social on Wednesday, December 28.

Music
Honey G is performing at the Flamingo nightclub on New Years Eve

X Factor rapper set to create New Year buzz

Controversial X Factor act Honey G will be “shutting it down” at Flamingo nightclub, on New Year’s Eve.

Music 4
Grand Theatre Blackpool

Grand Christmas Concert returns

Poulton-le-Fylde Band will take to the stage once again for the annual Grand Christmas Concert, tonight.

Music 1
Eye The Bomb

A Very Messy Christmas returns for ninth year

More than 14 of the Fylde’s finest local acts will take to the stage for the ninth ‘Very Messy Christmas’ at Bootleg Social.

Music
Blake

Blake take over Pavilion

Classical Brit Award winning band Blake will perform a special Christmas show at Lowther Pavilion, tomorrow.

Music
The Bay City Rollers

Rollermania in Ballroom

The Bay City Rollers will roll their way into the town tomorrow, bringing Rollermania with them.

Music
Santa at Haigh Hall

Top 10 things to do at the weekend

Here is our guide of upcoming events this weekend.
News 3
Croston Fair

Top 10 things to do in Lancashire at the weekend

Here is a list of upcoming events this weekend.
News 3
Greg Lake, Keith Emerson and Carl Palmer at Kennington Oval with their awards gained in the Melody Maker Polls

Greg Lake has died aged 69

Former King Crimson frontman Greg Lake has died aged 69, his manager has confirmed

Music
Emma Wright

Jingle Bell rock at Viva

Viva’s Christmas Party Spectacular - The Jingle Bells Ball, will return once again on Saturday night.

Music 4
Elvis tribute act Chris Connor who has two shows lined up at Viva

Elvis tribute aiming to get Viva all shook up

After his headline show at Lowther Pavilion last month, the world’s best Elvis tribute Chris Connor will once again be returning to the Fylde for two shows at Viva.

Music 1
Tom Ogden , Blossoms

Something rather exciting is blossoming

Blossoms, Albert Hall, Manchester

Music 2
What's your favourite Christmas song? Help us find the best one!

Vote: Help us decide on the best Christmas song of all time

You came in your hundreds to help us draw up a shortlist of Christmas songs - but there can only be one winner.
News 8
The Chemical Brothers on stage. They are playing at the Empress Ballroom on December 8

Duo look to Galvanise Empress Ballroom

Electronic music duo The Chemical Brothers will perform one of their legendary, visually-stunning sets at the Empress Ballroom, next Friday, December 9.

Music 1
Bootleg, Topping Street. Pic courtesy of Google Street View.

Bootleg has a view to Akil with MC booking

One sixth of American alternative hip hop collective Jurassic 5 will perform at Bootleg Social on Thursday, December 15.

Music 2
Theatre review: Billy Elliot at Manchester Palace Theatre

Theatre review: Billy Elliot at Manchester Palace Theatre

New to Manchester and on its first UK tour, the full production of Billy Elliot has arrived at the Palace Theatre and if you haven’t seen it before, you must.

Theatre and Comedy 1
Cast from LATA's forthcoming production of Rock of Ages

Lytham Academy of Theatre Arts three nights of Rock of Ages

Lytham Academy of Theatre Arts will be presenting their production of the smash hit musical ‘Rock of Ages’ at Lowther Pavilion, this weekend.

Music 1
