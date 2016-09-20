Ex-Tribes frontman is back on the road

Former Tribes frontman Johnny Lloyd embarks on a tour of the UK this autumn, with a date at Manchester’s Gullivers.

The singer and guitarist, who was also part of a band called ‘Operahouse’, will be performing songs from his new EP, ‘Dreamland’.

The EP features tracks produced Hugo White from The Maccabees as well as Jamie T. and it reached Number 12 in the iTunes Pop Chart.

The lead single ‘Pilgrims’ is currently playlisted at Radio X after bagging the Shock Of The New daytime slot and has had further plays on 6Music thanks to Steve Lamacq and Dermot O’Leary’s Radio 2 show.

The tour will be Johnny’s biggest run of solo shows to date and follows high profile support slots so far including The Maccabees, Mystery Jets, Jamie T and most recently Black Honey.

He will stop off for a show at Gullivers, Oldham Street on Tuesday, October 4. The event is strictly over 18.

Tickets are priced at just £8 and are available from http://www.seetickets.com/event/johnny-lloyd/gullivers/997537