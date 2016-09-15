Entertaining Pier is EZ-ee

DJ EZ will be hoping to bring the house down at this weekend’s Pier Jam closing party.

The legendary garage producer will be headlining the fourth and final part of the electronic dance music event.

After returning for a second successive year, Pier Jam has once again been a huge success attracting names such as MK, Basement Jaxx and Hannah Wants.

The unpredictable Blackpool weather did rain on the parade somewhat, with organisers having to cancel part two of the event, which was due to be headlined by Duke Dumont.

However with clear skies predicted for this Saturday, there shouldn’t be such problems when EZ closes out the show.

The North London DJ, who originally went by the name of ‘Easy O’ forged a career for himself on pirate radio before eventually becoming one of Kiss FM’s most high-profile and in-demand DJs.

He spent almost 15 years at the station, eventually leaving in September 2014 to focus on his own music and touring.

Earlier this year, DJ EZ raised over £60,000 for Cancer Research UK by playing a 24-hour DJ set, which he streamed online.

Even if you’ve never seen or heard one of his DJ sets before, you should still be in for a treat.

“Having been a DJ for most of my life, my sets are balanced to cater to the new EZ follower while not forgetting the ones that have got me to where I am today, and supported me throughout my career,” he says on his website.

“Some may call it a tricky task, but I believe that this appeals to the wider audience that I feel deeply fortunate to play for.”

Acts joining DJ EZ on the closing party bill include; Preditah, Low Steppa, TQD and Bontan.

Preditah is part of the grime collective Boy Better Know. He has been the in-house producer for the past three years and also acts as Skepta’s tour DJ.

Along with his residency on Rinse FM, Low Steppa manages the Simma Black label, which boasts Pier Jam part three act Shiba San as part of it’s roster.

Royal T, DJ Q & Flava D will be teaming up as TQD for a marathon four deck set, with North West tech-house producer Bontan completing the headliners.

For tickets visit http://pierjam.skiddletickets.com/event.php?id=12663802