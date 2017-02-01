Enjoy a not so Blind Date at Cilla Black tribute show

An entertaining stage show featuring music and memories of the late Cilla Black is opening at the Lancaster Grand.

Cilla and the Shades of the 60s is aimed at families and pop music fans of all ages and will appear at the venue on Sunday, February 26.

The show is fronted by the effervescent Liverpudlian singer/actress Victoria Jones, who, along with the Shades Trio, will take audiences on a musical journey through Cilla’s life and some of the biggest chart hits of the era.

Classic hit songs such as Alfie, Anyone Who Had A Heart, Step Inside Love and many more will also celebrate the great songwriting partnerships of the time including Lennon/McCartney, Bacharach/David, Lamont/Dozier/Holland, and Greenaway/Cook.

Victoria will also take the audience down memory lane reliving some of the most popular aspects of Cilla’s stellar career such as Blind Date – which ran for a record breaking 18 years.

Victoria said: “Performing as Cilla gives me the opportunity to celebrate the fashion and sound of a generation of amazing women who were beginning to make a real difference in the music industry and across the world.

Tickets are priced at £19. To book, visit www.lancastergrand.co.uk or call the box office on 01524 64695.