Double boost for Festival bill

Two more acts have been announced to join comedian Jason Manford on the bill for Lytham’s St George’s Day Festival.

The King’s Division Band will lead a concert at Lowther Pavilion on St George’s Day itself, April 23, while the previous day, the White Helmet Motorcycle Display team will be perform spectacular feats of balance, death defying crossover rides and outstanding acrobatics in the Festival show ring on The Green.

Phillip Naylor, north west regional director of ABF The Soldier’s Charity, a beneficiary of the event along with Trinity Hospice and the Love Lowther theatre refurbishment campaign, said: “We are delighted to be featuring some of the best displays the British Army has to offer in support of the fantastic fundraising activities of St George’s Day Festival. I personally love the fact that all performers are British Army serving soldiers.”

Tickets for both events are available from Lowther Pavilion, by calling (01253) 794221 or online at www.lowtherpavilion.co.uk