Dance party on the Prom

Dance music fans were raving in the sun shine as festival Back To The Old Pool came to town for a second year.

The Tower Festival Headland played host to five arenas, with DJ and PA appearances from the likes of Dave Pearce, Sonique, N-Trance and Baby D.

On the decks at Back To The Old Pool festival on Blackpool's Tower Festival Headland

The festival launched last year at Lawson’s Showground before moving to the central location, taking advantage of the Tower’s light system to create a special backdrop to the event.

Saturday’s crowd were also treated to a nostalgic look back at the resort’s clubbing heyday, with a Syndicate Superclub Reunion Arena featuring.