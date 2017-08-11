Chance to appear in charity music video

A video shoot for a charity music single is taking place on Lytham Green on Sunday.

Businessman Simon Cox, who recorded a song to raise money for Brian House, has issued a call for extras to appear in his video.

In a Facebook post Simon, 42, wrote: “We would love for as many families, grandparents, adults, teens, kids etc to be there to be in the final video.”

Filming starts at noon on Sunday, August 13, with anyone wanting to get involved asked to gather at the windmill at 11.45am

Filming is expected to be finished by 12.30pm.

The single is called ‘Golden Days’.