Cave’s the top Seed for musical showcase

Vue Cleveleys has been chosen as one of 150 cinemas across UK and Ireland showing new film, One More Time With Feeling, for one night only to help promote a new Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds album.

Despite flirting with acting, appearing in films such as ‘Ghosts...of the Civil Dead’ and ‘Johnny Suede’, Nick Cave is predominantly known for his music, in a career spanning more than four decades.

In that time, he’s released 21 albums with three different bands and his latest offering ‘Skeleton Tree’ will become number 22 when it’s released on Friday, September 9.

The first chance to hear any music from the album will be in the film ‘One More Time With Feeling’ with the songs acting as the movie’s soundtrack.

The film is the latest offering of Andrew Dominik, director of ‘Chopper’, ‘The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford’ and ‘Killing Them Softly’.

Interwoven throughout the Bad Seeds’ filmed performance of the new album are interviews and footage shot by Dominik, accompanied by Cave’s intermittent narration and improvised rumination.

Filmed in black-and-white and colour, in both 3D and 2D, the result is described as “stark, fragile and raw”.

Director Andrew Dominik said that the story is of how the film came about actually quite tragic, saying: “I’d been seeing quite a lot of him as we rallied around him and his family at the time of his son’s death.

“Nick told me that he had some things he needed to say, but he didn’t know who to say them to.

“I took the record away and listened to it trying to work out a way into the whole thing. In the end I agreed to do it if I could shoot it in black-and-white and 3D.

“No one has ever seen a 3D black-and-white non-animated feature film in modern times - for as far as I know, no such thing exists. It is both modern and from a distant age – much like the Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds’ new record, Skeleton Tree, actually.”

The film’s only showing at Vue Cleveleys is at 9pm, on Thursday, September 8. The showing is in 3D and tickets are available from http://www.onemoretimewithfeeling.film/