Cascada to play ‘Mingos birthday bash

A platinum-selling recording group will be the special guest performers at Flamingo Nightclub’s 11th birthday party.

Natalie Horler, the lead singer of German eurodance act Cascada, will be on stage performing all of her floorfilling tracks, on Saturday, January 28.

Since bursting onto the scene in 2004 with ‘Miracle’, Cascada have shown great crossover chart appeal with five of their singles reaching the top 10 in the UK.

The likes of ‘What Hurts The Most’, ‘Everytime We Touch’, ‘Truly Madly Deeply’ and their number one smash ‘Evacuate The Dance Floor’ have dominated nightclubs for years.

In addition to Cascada, legends of clubland, Flip & Fill, known for anthems such as ‘True Love Never Dies’, ‘Shooting Star’ ‘Shake Ya Shimmy’ and ‘Discoland’ will also perform a special guest DJ set.

A spokesman said: “Come and celebrate the biggest club night of 2017 with class acts from this side of the millennium.”

Early bird tickets are available from flamingoonline.co.uk, priced at £7. Alternatively, tickets will cost £10 on the door, which will open at 11pm.