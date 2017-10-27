Boe and Ball together again in Blackpool

Singing stars Alfie Boe and Michael Ball have set off from Blackpool on a record-breaking mission.

The duo are marking the release of their second album Together Again by racing to five HMV stores across the UK, starting at 9am in Blackpool.

Michael Ball signs superfan Nikki Goodchild's T-shirt at HMV in Blackpool as he and Alfie Boe launch their record attempt

After meeting fans in the resort's Bank Hey Street store, they are now en route to Manchester for stop off two, and will head to Sheffield and Nottingham before taking a helicopter in to London.

The album, out today, is a follow up to their release Together last year, which was the UK's biggest selling release of 2016.

Blackpool holds a special place in their hearts as a duo, in addition to being home turf for Fleetwood-born Alfie.

They closed their Together tour at the Opera House, and found out during the show that they had secured the coveted Christmas number one slot.