Blackpool pals plan unique George Michael tribute

Two Blackpool pals are planning their own unique tribute to George Michael in an online video.

Dave Hughes and Chris Cassidy made the '12 Daves of Christmas' music video, including their take on Wham's Last Christmas, for their YouTube channel, before learning the singing superstar had passed away on Christmas Day.

Now they are planning another special tribute video to remember the megastar - and the other celebrities who died in 2016.

Dave said: "We're really sad that such a legend passed away and will be brought up in a New Year episode called '12 Mooch Months of 2016' referring to all the legends we have lost this year.

"The idea of channel is to show off Blackpool, its locals and the stuff we love (ie movies)."