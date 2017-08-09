"Biggest response" to Switch-On wristband ballot

More than 100,000 wristbands have been requested for this year's Switch-On party.

It's the biggest response to date for the 20,000 capacity free show, which this year is headlined by Example and DJ Wire.

The Illuminations Switch-On takes place on Friday, September 1, with Conor Maynard, Diversity and Louisa Johnson also appearing.

Winners for the wristband ballot will be chosen at random and will be notified by email if successful.

Coun Gillian Campbell, deputy leader of Blackpool Council, said: “We’ve had a fantastic response with more than 100,000 wristbands requested for just 20,000 tickets.

“The response from local people as well as fans of the bands and artists taking part has been really positive."

VIP Switch-On packages are still available for those who miss out on the ballot with VIP partner Viva Blackpool.

The packages include a complimentary drink and canapes on arrival, access to the VIP marquee at the Switch-On arena, and exclusive access to the after-show party in the glittering Festival Suite with Viva’s host and entertainment director, Leye D Johns, along with members of the Viva cast for an exclusive VIP performance.

Prices start from £69 for adults and £35 for under 14s and are on sale now. Tickets include a whole host of added extras including a delicious after-show supper and an official VIP goody bag.

The Friday night celebration will start with a Blackpool Introduces of local performers including a special performance from Blackpool and the Fylde College Choir, singer songwriter James Edgar, District 12; upcoming new band Pacific and the soulful vocals of Gloria Aldereti.

The celebrity Switch-On star and other special guests will be confirmed soon.