Band marches back into port by popular demand

One of the British Army’s top bands is returning to Fleetwood Marine Hall by popular demand.

The Band of the King’s Division will perform at the Marine Hall on at Marine Hall on Friday, May 19.

The band is notable for being the Regular Army’s first professional brass band. Since its formation, is has attracted attention from around the world as well as making a name for itself winning prizes at the famous Whit Friday marches and playing concerts at both the European Finals in Perth and the Great Northern Brass Arts festival in Manchester.

The band has had pieces written for it by a number of leading composers including Philip Sparke and Paul Hindmarsh. It also enjoys a working relationship with leading brass band figures including Garry Cutt and Gordon Higginbottom.

Philip Naylor, regional director of ABF The Soldiers’ Charity, said: “We are really looking forward to this concert by the Band of The King’s Division at our annual fundraising concert in the Marine Hall, Fleetwood. The band is the premier brass band in the British Army and will produce an outstanding programme for the evening. What’s more, proceeds from the concert will go towards helping soldiers, veterans and their immediate families in times of need.”

Tickets are priced at £12. To book, call 01253 887693 or visit www.marinehall.co.uk.