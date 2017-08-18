Are you ready for Motown bonanza?

There’s a reminder that music fans are invited to the biggest party of the year as the Magic of Motown show steams into Preston next month.

A spokesman said: “Prepare yourself for 40 back-to-back classic Motown hits, glittering costume changes, dazzling dance moves and outstanding musicianship in this explosive concert experience.

“Celebrate the sound of a generation as the timeless music of Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, The Supremes, The Four Tops, Martha Reeves, Jackson 5, Smokey Robinson and more, are sensationally recreated for you by an exceptionally talented cast and band.

“This breathtaking concert spectacular takes you on a musical journey through all your favourite songs, including: Ain’t No Mountain, Signed Sealed Delivered, Grapevine, Get Ready, Dancing In The Streets, My Girl, Blame It On The Boogie, Uptight, Endless Love, My Cherie Amor, All Night Long, Heatwave and many, many more.”

Magic of Motown plays Preston’s Charter Theatre on September 9.

For tickets, call the box office on (01772) 80 44 44 or online at www.prestonguildhall.co.uk