All aboard for a rocky ride through the classic hits

Sustain the spooky season for just a little bit longer with a ride on Steve Steinman’s Vampires Rock: Ghost Train in the new year.

The ‘rock-tastic, hilarious, musical concert’ returns to the Grand Theatre in Blackpool on Friday, February 9.

A spokesman said: “A tongue in cheek story line, spellbinding cast, guitar gods and sexy vampettes take you on a ride through some of the greatest classic rock anthems ever.

“Steve Steinman has ramped up the vamp in this spectacular sequel to the phenomenally successful Vampires Rock. The show includes tracks from Queen, AC/DC, Meat Loaf, Journey, Guns n Roses and many more.

“With just the right amount of fun and humour this night of mischief and mayhem will leave you up on your feet and roaring with laughter.”

Steve’s shows are regular dates in the Church Street theatre’s calender, giving fans a chance to rock out.

Tickets cost from £28 from the Grand on 01253 290190 or online at www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk.