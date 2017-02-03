Magic show spells success for resort

And for their next trick...

Thousands of magicians are set to travel to Blackpool’s famous Winter Gardens this month for the 65th Annual Blackpool Magic Convention.

Hosted by the Blackpool Magicians’ Club, more than 3,500 conjurers and masters of illusion are set to attend.

The popular event is listed in the Guinness Book of Records as the world’s biggest and best attended magic convention.

Alan Horne, spokesman for Blackpool Magicians’ Club, which turns 75 this year, said: “With Blackpool being the entertainment capital of the UK this convention has grown from a small one-day event to the world’s largest Magic Convention.

“Our visitors come from all over the world as Blackpool has the appeal to offer a friendly atmosphere and ideal location with everything they need for the annual magicians’ holiday. The Winter Gardens is a stunning venue and large enough to accommodate us all under one roof.”

The convention showcases more than 100 UK and international magic dealers, world-class close-up magicians, lecturers and stage performers. World-renowned English stage and TV magician Paul Zenon will be making an appearance to demonstrate his illusion and escapology skills at this year’s convention, which will take place between February 16 and 19 at the Winter Gardens.

Coun Gillian Campbell, deputy leader of Blackpool Council, said: “We are delighted to see that the Magicians’ Convention is to once again take place here in Blackpool.

“The show provides a great boost to the local economy.

“February is usually a quiet month for most seaside resorts but events like this proves that Blackpool is open for business all year round.”