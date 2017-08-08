Lytham brewery hosts Bank Holiday open days

Real ale and cider lovers can try a tipple or two down at one of the county’s most popular breweries over the bank holiday weekend.

The Lytham Brewery will be opening its doors and putting up its marquee for its third annual open weekend.

The event will start on Thursday, August 24 and run until Monday 28. Opening times are 6pm to 10pm on Thursday and Friday, noon to 10pm at the weekend and noon to 6pm on the Monday.

Julie Booker, from the brewery, said there would be more than 20 ales craft ciders, lagers and wines as well as barbecue food at the Campbell’s Court premises in Lord Street St Annes.

She said: “It went really well last year and people have been ringing to ask when we were doing it again.

“We will have four or five of our own beers on each day and the rest area from other breweries.

“All are craft and real ales with around 10 on handpull. It is family friendly and we will have ice creams and soft drinks for the children.”