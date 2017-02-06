Is your local gym fit to be in the 2017 final?

Choose your favourite from our list of nominated gyms.

We all know regular exercise is the surest path to a longer, healthier and happier life.

And whatever your fitness goals, from Aquasize to Zumba, kickboxing to yoga, there’s a gym with a regime for you. A sanctuary where you can switch off your phone, forget your worries and get your brain and body buzzing with positive energy.

So what makes the ideal gym? Helpful, competent, qualified staff? Clean, modern and well-maintained equipment? Obviously reasonable prices and a sensible payment plan. And of course not too far away so you keep going back.

01 APOCALYPSE GYM

02 BANNATYNE’S HEALTH CLUB

03 BLACKPOOL SPORTS CENTRE

04 BRUNSWICK GYM AND HEALTH CLUB

05 BULLDOGZ GYM

06 DW FITNESS CLUB

07 ELITE FITNESS FACILITY

08 ELITE MUSCLE AND FITNESS CENTRE

09 ENC BODY WORKS

10 FITNESS AT BLACKPOOL FC

11 FRIENDLY GYM

12 GYM @ NE

13 GYM DALMENY

14 GYM ETC

15 HELIO FITNESS

16 HELIO FITNESS

17 LADIES FITNESS & WELLBEING

18 LADIES FITNESS & WELLNESS

19 LIVING WELL HEALTH CLUB

20 MOOR PARK HEALTH AND LEISURE CENTRE

21 OVER WYRE SPORTS

22 PALATINE LEISURE CENTRE

23 PLAY FOOTBALL

24 REFORM HEALTH CLUB

25 SPINDLES HEALTH & LEISURE

26 THE CLIFFS HOTEL LEISURE CLUB AND SPA

27 THE CLUB AND SPA

28 THE GYM, CLEVELEYS

29 TIPTOES THEATRE DANCE & FITNESS STUDIOS

30 UNIVERSE GYM

31 VELOCITY HEALTH AND FITNESS CLUB

32 WENDY HOLLANDS FITNESS STUDIOS

33 YMCA BLACKPOOL

34 YMCA ANSDELL

35 YMCA FLEETWOOD

36 YMCA LYTHAM

37 YMCA THORNTON

38 ZUMBA LANCASHIRE