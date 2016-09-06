Girls Aloud star pulls out of performance

Sarah Harding has been forced to pull out of a performance of Ghost: The Musical after falling ill.

The production, which comes to Blackpool Winter Gardens on Monday, October 3, is the former Girls Aloud singer’s theatrical debut.

The 34-year-old plays the female lead Molly, famously portrayed by Demi Moore in the 1990 film.

Harding has pulled out of a show at London’s New Wimbledon Theatre, with an upper respiratory tract infection, but it’s thought that she will have recovered in time for the Blackpool leg of the tour.

Her spokesman said: “She’s been really pushing herself over the past three weeks, rehearsing solidly for the show and making sure her performance is perfect.

“Fans of Sarah will know that she is a true grafter and that she always pushes herself to the absolute limit, but it’s all caught up with her. She still has three months of nightly performances to get through, and she’s dead set on giving it her absolute all.”

Ghost: The Musical will run at Blackpool Winter Gardens from Monday, October 3 for two weeks and tickets are available from http://www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk/movies/ghost-the-musical/