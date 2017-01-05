Get your skates on

Fleetwood’s beautiful Marine Hall will be transformed into an ice skating rink this weekend to round off the festive holidays.

The skating rink is open from noon to 8pm, today, until Saturday with beat night sessions from 6pm.

Ian Munro, head of culture, leisure and tourism at Wyre Council, said: “We are really looking forward to seeing Marine Hall transformed into an ice skating rink.

“After all the over indulgence at Christmas it’s a great way to burn off some energy.”

Tickets are £5 including skate hire or £6 on the door.

To book call the box office on 01253 88769.