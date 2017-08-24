Gamers urged to back Blackpool charity

Videogame players and makers are being urged to lend their support to a Blackpool charity.

Blackpool Carers Centre, based in Newton Drive, has been nominated as one of the hopeful charities which could get funding from GamesAid.

It has been put forward by Blackpool games events firm Replay Events.

Last year it got a grant of £95,400, which was used to fund numerous services and initiatives including buying a people carrier, funding the posts for two additional support workers and provide additional respite activities for young carers.

Andy Brown from Replay Events said: “The Carers Centre has a further plans to expand their activities and reach more young carers and children with disabilities.

“Should they secure additional funding this year they will be able to develop a sensory room, create an overnight respite lodge and continue to pay for respite activities.”

The donations are decided by voting. For more details, go online to www.gamesaid.org