Fylde jigsaw festival seeks volunteers

St Annes Jigsaw Festival is facing an uncertain future as organisers prepare for the 10th anniversary.

The festival, which has been held at the United Reformed Church Hall on St George’s Road since 2007, has been reduced this year to three days’ duration from five because the organisers are now fewer in number – and fresh offers of voluntary help would be welcome if the popular event is to continue.

The festival starts continues up to and including Saturday and features more than 200 completed jigsaws on display, all for sale, with plenty more in reserve to take their place as they are snapped up.

The event regularly attracts hundreds of people, with many travelling from other parts of the country – but organisers’ spokesman Matthew Willey admitted there is a chance that this year could be its last unless more help is found.

“As with many things, it is an older generation which is involved in the organising and as each year goes by, fewer people are available to put in the extensive amount of work which is needed to keep the show going,” he said.

“It would be good if we could get some new help and we would be delighted to hear from anyone who would like to get involved.

“We always said we would do it for 10 years and this is the 10th.

“We have reduced it to three days this year and can only wait and see how it goes from here.

“When we started the event, a few people said to us that, with new technology, jigsaws were rather old-fashioned but they are as popular as ever.”

The festival is open from 10am to 4pm each day, with admission £2 for adults, including a free drink, and entry free for children. Details of how to get involved from Matthew on (01253) 724023.