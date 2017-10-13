Fylde girls sought to fill Cinderella's shoes

A professional theatre group is on the hunt for a young actor to play the lead in its festive production of Cinderella.

The show – Cinderella’s Magical Journey – will be performed at Lytham Hall but they still need to find their princess to take the leading role.

Producers Candy House Entertainment will be holding a casting session at the Hall on October 29.

A spokesman said: “We hope hopeful young artistes will be auditioning to fit the bill. We are looking for a local girl to play Cinderella.

“The minimum age is 17 and the ideal candidate must have acting and dancing abilities.

“Our local Cinderella will tar alongside a talented cast of performers to bring this magical experience to life. We have sent our information out to local colleges and theatre schools.

“Anyone interested in attending the casting session should mail vicki@candyhouseentertainment.co.uk in order to book a place at the casting.”

The show – dubbed “a Christmas panto experience” – will be performed at Lytham Hall on December 9.

Tickets for the show are £15 for adults and £8 for children and dare available from the box office on 01253 736652 or at seaty,co,uk/cinderellalythamhall.