Fylde coast puzzle show pulls in the punters

The 10th annual St Annes Jigsaw Festival was one of the most successful yet, with hundreds of people eager for a piece of the action.

Up to 500 puzzles were sold over the festival’s three days, with some £4,500 raised for the funds of St Annes United Reformed Church, venue for the event.

Steve Ellis and Geoff Shaw help out at the festival.

Now organisers, who had originally intended to only run for festival for 10 years and appealed via our sister title The Lytham St Annes Express for help in continuing it, are to meet to discuss a possible format for next year after being encouraged by the public reaction.

“It is obviously still an immensely popular event and we had several people come up to us at the festival with offers of help,” said organisers’ spokesman Matthew Willey.

“We said we would run it for 10 years and many of the current organisers would welcome a rest but but we will have a chat about where it goes from here.” Any volunteers should contact Matthew on (01253) 724023.