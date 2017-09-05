Fylde coast man aiming for global honour

Sir Bobby Charlton, Andy Murray, Usain Bolt...Josh Landmann?

A courageous young man who became an internet sensation for his determination to complete a gruelling assault course despite life-changing injuries is on course to be named in the same breath as sporting greats.

Josh, 22, who was left partially paralysed three years ago, was filmed attempting to get over the ‘Everest’ wall during a Tough Mudder competition in May.

When the former Rossall School pupil attempted to crawl up the wall, he received support from his dad, Neil, and other participants who outstretched their hands and hauled him to the top of the obstacle.

It has been viewed millions of times online and has seen him nominated for the Laureus Best Sporting Moment for September, a prestigious award throughout the sporting world.

He is up against other tales of sporting bravery and achievement from across the globe for the title.

There are six nominees selected each month from August to December, the best sporting moment with the most votes from each month will go through to the awards ceremony where the winner will be announced.

Josh said: “Please get behind me and just take a moment of your time to vote for me. A lot of you will know how much this would mean to me if I managed to win.”

Josh damaged vertebrae in his neck when he dived into a swimming pool in San Antonio, Ibiza in July 2014.

He has undergone gruelling physiotherapy and while he has some movement in his legs, he may never fully walk properly again. He is aiming to compete at the 2022 Paralympics in the downhill slalom.