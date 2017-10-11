Free day out for nature lovers

Staff and volunteers at RSPB Leighton Moss nature reserve in Silverdale will be welcoming visitors to a special Autumn Open Day event on October 18.

The reserve, famous for its amazing wildlife including otters, marsh harriers and bitterns, will throw open its doors and invite nature lovers to enjoy the facilities free of charge for one day only.

Admission for non-members is usually £7 per adult (free for RSPB members).

A series of free guided walks by experts will take place throughout the day.

All visitors to Leighton Moss on the Autumn Open Day will also be treated to 10 per cent discount in the reserve’s café, where a range of home-made meals and hot drinks will be available.

Jon Carter, visitor experience manager at Leighton Moss (pictured), said: “We are aware that some people, particularly in the local area may not have visited Leighton Moss for quite some time, if at all, and we hope that they will come along to see just what is on offer at this fantastic site. This is a great chance to explore the many trails and see some of the wonderful wildlife on our doorstep.”

RSPB Leighton Moss and Morecambe Bay nature reserve is based on Storrs Lane in Silverdale.

The reserve is open daily from dawn to dusk.