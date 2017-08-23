Foggy to star at Blackpool Bikers show

Hundreds of bikers are set to descend on Blackpool this weekend for the return of a major motorbike festival.

The two day Great Northern Motorbike Festival will be opened on Saturday by Lancashire racing legend Carl Fogarty who will be meeting guests.

It is the first time in 50 years that the Winter Gardens has staged a Bikes event and it will feature a range of exhibitors, traders, a simulation zone, plus live music on Saturday night from renowned tribute band AC/DC Experience who are finishing a successful UK tour with a homecoming gig.

And a display of stunt riding is also promised at various times in St John's Square.

Foggy pitched up outside the Winter Gardens to promote the show with one of his classic bikes alongside event co-ordinator Gareth Coles.

Gareth said: “The Great North West Motorbike Festival is a fantastic addition to The Winter Gardens range of events in 2017.

“It will welcome a brand-new audience to resort over the August Bank Holiday weekend, who’ll enjoy an immersive and family friendly festival featuring the latest bikes available, meet biking legends and enjoy plenty of family events planned for the festival.”

Winter Gardens’ managing director, Michael Williams said: “The festival, joins a growing list of successful events we manage, designed to attract a wide range of audiences to the Winter Gardens and benefit the entire resort.”