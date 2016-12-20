Festival’s ‘pick ‘n’ mix of delights’

Lytham Festival’s biggest line-up yet of headlining music stars has been greeted with delight by Fylde’s tourism chief.

Coun Cheryl Little described the five-night line-up set for Lytham Green next summer as ‘a glorious pick ‘n’ mix with something for everyone’.

The event, which takes place from August 2 to 6, will mark the first time promoters Cuffe and Taylor have staged five nights of music on The Green, just seven years after the Festival started as a single evening.

Chart star Olly Murs, who previously played the Festival when it was still known as Lytham Proms in 2012, will top the bill on the opening night, Wednesday, August 2, while Madness are the Saturday night headliners.

The Festival also includes Hacienda Classical on August 3, an 80s/90s night including Midge Ure and The Human League on Friday, August 4 and a West End Proms line-up headed by Lea Salonga on the Sunday.

Coun Little, chairman of Fylde Council’s tourism and leisure committee, said: “It is great that it has been extended to five nights because it provides a real boost to the Fylde economy.

Denize Ashton, chairman of Lytham Business Partnership, added: “It’s another fantastic line up. This highlights Lytham and the Fylde as a vibrant and exciting place to live and visit and the local businesses will really embrace the atmosphere it brings.”

Tickets for Lytham Festival are on sale now from www.lythamfestival.com or by calling 0844 8154874.