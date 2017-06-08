Fans require little persuasion to attend art fair

A spring art fair with a Jane Austen theme proved a big hit at Lytham Hall, attracting an estimated 1,600 visitors.

The event held by Garstang-based Hopeful and Glorious, featured some 35 artists from across the region offering works and activities based on the novels of Austen to mark the 200th anniversary of the renowned author’s death.

Sisters Eveline and Phoebe Stephensonfrom Wesham at the Lytham Hall Spring Art Fair with a Jane Austen theme

Marianne Blaauboer, the Hall’s activity plan offer, said: “It was a fantastic weekend, with hundreds of people coming along to enjoy the stunning works on offer. They loved the setting of the fair and we were delighted with the quality of the stall holders and very lucky with the weather. It brought to a memorable conclusion a very successful half-term week here at the Hall and we are delighted that Hopeful and Glorious will be back in November.”

Heather Chapman-Fox, founder of Hopeful and Glorious, said: “Across the weekend, we had around 1,600 people who enjoyed the stalls, having their portraits sketched as in the time of Austen, the Austen-inspired activities, hall tours and a glorious time in the sun. Lytham artist Kate Eggleston-Wirtz dressed in period costume to lead her activities was a particular hit.”