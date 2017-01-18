Days Out: Keep cool this winter

Hitting the slopes at Chill Factore makes a great day out for all abilities – from experienced skiers, to those who have never skied before.

Whether people are looking to learn a new hobby or are preparing for their ski holiday, there’s something for everyone.

Chill Factore – a 180-metre indoor real snow slope (the longest in the UK) on Trafford Quays Leisure Village – has launched a Guarantee to Ski campaign.

It means that Chill Factore instructors guarantee for beginners to learn to ski or snowboard in just one day because, if the participant is not deemed slope ready after six hours of tuition, they will get an extra hour of tuition for free.

Beginners can take lesson courses level one to three for £150, compared to the equivalent six-hour lesson average of £191 at Cortina d’Ampezzo in Italy and £497 at Courchevel in France.

Lessons take place from 9am until 10pm everyday.

Chill Factore boasts a 12ft high climbing wall and Alpine Village complete with shops, bars, cafes and restaurants. The attraction, just off the M60 motorway at junction 10, launched in November 2007 and has had over 10 million visitors since opening.

Alongside the indoor skiing and snowboarding facility, the attraction also offers a range of snow fun activities for all the family, extreme snow activities for the more adventurous and also off-slope activities such as indoor climbing and fitness classes

There’s also chance to try ski or snowboarding taster sessions to discover your ski legs!

For more details visit www.chillfactore.com/.