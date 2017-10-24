Competition winner’s words to be beamed on to Blackpool Tower

A short film showing the winner of Blackpool’s poetry festival Wordpool’s recent competition will be premiered on the facade of Blackpool Tower during LightPool celebrations on Thursday.

The film, Illuminate, will be projected on to the landmark at 7pm featuring the words of the contest’s winner - which will be revealed on the day.

The winning poem was chosen by Wordpool’s poetry judge Alice Kate Mullen of the Poetry Book Society.

Digital artists Soup Collective, based in Manchester, made the film with contributions from Manchester School of Art animation students with Wordpool volunteers.

Coun Gillian Campbell, deputy leader of Blackpool Council, said: “We are delighted to be able to announce and finally reveal the winner of this year’s Wordpool Festival of Poetry.

“What better way to experience poetry in Blackpool than as part of the world-famous Blackpool Illuminations?

The short film will be seen by the many visitors to LightPool adding to the amazing selection of projections beamed onto the Tower each evening.”

Also taking place on Thursday from 5pm will be The Carnival of the Lights incorporating the world’s first illuminated tram parade, a procession of illuminated vehicles and assortment of illuminated characters plus Spark! Worldbeater drummers.

The parade will finish with an electric performance by AFISHAL on the Tower Festival Headland.